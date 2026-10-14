Netflix to cut 1,000 jobs in biggest layoff round since 2022: Report

Netflix Inc. is cutting 6 per cent of its global staff, or about 1,000 positions, as the streaming company is struggling with slowing growth, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bulk of the cuts, which amount to the biggest round of layoffs since 2022, will be in the product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, co Chief Executive Officers Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos wrote in an email to employees on Wednesday, according to the Journal.

Netflix mounted an unsuccessful bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Investors viewed the attempt to buy the Hollywood studio, and secure its trove of established characters and stories, as a sign of underlying weakness.

Analysts have expressed concern about Netflix’s lack of new blockbusters, which may be undermining the streaming service’s ability to retain viewers. Engagement grew only 2% in the latest period, and the company received its fewest Emmy Award wins in a decade.

The company employed about 16,000 people at the end of last year, more than half of whom work in the US.