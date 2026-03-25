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Home / World News / Never in history, Iran's military been so rapidly obliterated: US war secy

Never in history, Iran's military been so rapidly obliterated: US war secy

Hegseth, while speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, said that it was the first time in history that Iran's military had been so obliterated

Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington will not allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth, while speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, said that it was the first time in history that Iran's military had been so obliterated.

"Never in history has a modern military, Iran had a modern military, been so rapidly and historically obliterated, defeated, from day one with overwhelming firepower. You have a choice, as we loiter over the top of Tehran, about your future. The President has made it clear that you will not have a nuclear weapon. The war department agrees, our job is to ensure that. We are keeping our hand on that throttle as long and as hard as is necessary to ensure that the interests of the United States of America are achieved on that battlefield. He has been very clear with us about what we need to accomplish, creating the conditions for them never to have a nuclear capability, and that is exactly what we are doing in a historic fashion," he said.

 

Meanwhile, President Trump said that if his administration had not ended the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran would have had a nuclear weapon.

"If I didn't end the horrible Barack Hussein Obama Iran nuclear deal in my first administration, they would have had a nuclear weapon 3 or 4 years ago. They would have used it. We obliterated their nuclear potential," he said.

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JCPOA was an agreement between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council).

On those who are involved in the Iran negotiations from the US administration, Trump said, "JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved."

US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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