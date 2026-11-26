India could face a 17 per cent US tariff if a bilateral trade agreement is finalised, giving it a slight edge over several Asian competitors, but the rate could rise to 25 per cent without a pact, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday, warning of possible additional duties or import quotas. India must reject the trade deal and instead answer allegations sector by sector, it said. The answers should clearly show that India's investment serves domestic buyers, overseas customers, and future demand, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said. "Under the proposed USTR tariffs, Indian imports face a 17 per cent tariff if a trade pact is finalised, offering a calculated 1 per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate), while rising up to 25 per cent without a deal, alongside the risk that an adverse USTR ruling could bring further duties or import quotas," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

These new tariffs proposed on November 25 by the US Trade Representative (USTR) were under Section 301 excess-capacity investigations.

Initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11, 2026, against 16 economies, the proposed duties target 14 trading partners while excluding Mexico and Norway for now.

"By deploying a dual-rate structure, threatening steep baseline tariffs against countries that refuse a pact while offering lower rates to those that sign, Washington reclaims the bargaining power to impose duties at will and extract unilateral concessions, allowing a government to secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that prompted the investigation remains unchanged," he said.

For India, the Section 301 investigation flags potential excess capacity or export surpluses across seven sectors: solar modules (where capacity is nearly triple domestic demand), petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials, and automotive products.