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Home / World News / New York airport closes as Air Canada plane hits ground vehicle; see pics

New York airport closes as Air Canada plane hits ground vehicle; see pics

The restriction will remain in place from 12:04 am. local time to 1:30 am, though it's highly likely the time period will be extended, according to the advisory

Air Canada

Damaged Air Canada plane after it collided with a ground vehicle | Image: X

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed to incoming flights from across the US and Canada following reports of a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a ground vehicle. 
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop for the airport, citing an emergency. The restriction will remain in place from 12:04 a.m. local time to 1:30 a.m, though it’s highly likely the time period will be extended, according to the advisory.
 

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Topics : New York New York Airport Air Canada Federal Aviation Administration

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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