New York airport closes as Air Canada plane hits ground vehicle; see pics
The restriction will remain in place from 12:04 am. local time to 1:30 am, though it's highly likely the time period will be extended, according to the advisory
Bloomberg
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New York’s LaGuardia Airport was closed to incoming flights from across the US and Canada following reports of a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a ground vehicle.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop for the airport, citing an emergency. The restriction will remain in place from 12:04 a.m. local time to 1:30 a.m, though it’s highly likely the time period will be extended, according to the advisory.
New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA) is currently closed after an arriving Air Canada Express CRJ-900 collided with a ground vehicle. https://t.co/vZLoZINRbE A) KLGA B) 2603230350 C) 2603231800 E) AP CLSD pic.twitter.com/t30pnmVzhK— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 23, 2026
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:53 AM IST