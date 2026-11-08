New Zealand election: What happens next as parties await final results?

New Zealand's governing coalition hoped to hang on to power based on an initial vote count in the general election ​on Saturday, but the shape of the next government will not become clear until official results are announced on November 27.

WHERE DO RESULTS STAND?

An initial vote count showed the current governing coalition of the centre-right National Party, the right-wing ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First with a slim majority of 67 seats in the 131-seat parliament, according to ‌provisional results from the Electoral Commission.

National won 42 seats, ​ACT netted 13 and New Zealand ​First got 12.

That gives the trio a chance to remain in power.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

But the outcome ​could change. About 14% of the vote or 399,365 ballots must still be counted. These "special votes" include ballots from voters away from home, who have historically favoured left-leaning parties.

The beneficiaries could include the Green Party, Te Pati Maori and the Labour Party. Labour is currently the biggest party in Parliament not part of the ​governing coalition.

Official final results are due on November 27.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS?

Once special votes are in, parties ‌will know how many seats they need to form a government and will start negotiating ​either a coalition or looser alliances known as confidence and supply agreements.

Under those deals, a smaller party agrees to support a larger party's government on key votes, without taking cabinet seats.

WHAT ARRANGEMENTS ARE POSSIBLE?

The final tally could give the centrist Opportunity ‌Party, which is entering parliament for the ​first time and argues for evidence-based policies, a ‌kingmaker role.

National leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has previously ruled out working with the party, ‌but Opportunity has said it is willing to discuss joining forces.

WHEN MIGHT NEW ZEALAND GET A GOVERNMENT?

Both Luxon ​and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have said they will wait for the final result before starting coalition discussions.

Hipkins in late October said he would like to have ​a government in place before Christmas.

Parliament has to meet on or before January 14.

WHO IS IN CHARGE UNTIL THEN?

The incumbent government, the National-led coalition, will continue to operate as ‌a caretaker government while the new government is formed.

According to New Zealand's parliamentary website, a caretaker government can ‌continue the normal business of the country but cannot make any significant decisions on its own except in an emergency or crisis.

"On urgent constitutional, economic, or other significant issues, the caretaker government has to listen to the new incoming government - even if the outgoing government disagrees with the proposed course of action," it said.