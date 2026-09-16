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Home / World News / New Zealand Parliament passes India FTA Bill, clears tariffs on 95% exports

New Zealand Parliament passes India FTA Bill, clears tariffs on 95% exports

The legislation passed by a vote of 93-29, with support from the opposition Labour Party

epm, Export Promotion Mission, Trade exports, Indian Economy, Export incentive

The ​trade deal will become effective after both nations complete their respective ratification procedures

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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New Zealand's parliament on Wednesday passed legislation to implement a free trade ​agreement with India, under which tariffs ​on about 95% of New Zealand exports ‌to India would be eliminated or significantly reduced.

The legislation passed by a vote of 93-29, with support from the opposition Labour Party.

More than half of all products covered would become duty-free from the day it takes effect.

"For exporters, the benefits are immediate and substantial," New Zealand Trade Minister Todd ‌McClay said in a statement.

"We expect this high-quality agreement to enter into force this year, delivering on our promise to complete a free trade agreement with India this term."

 

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Under the deal, all Indian goods will receive duty-free ​access to New Zealand. Wellington has also agreed to invest $20 billion ‌in India over the next 15 years.

Both nations originally signed the ​trade ‌agreement in April.

Two-way trade totalled NZ$3.99 billion ($2.29 billion) ‌in the year to June 2026, with India ranking as New Zealand's ninth-largest goods and ‌services export ​market.

The ​trade deal will become effective after both nations complete their respective ratification procedures. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:43 AM IST