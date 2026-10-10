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Home / World News / NIA to probe mid-air attack on Captain Smit Machchhar on flydubai flight

NIA to probe mid-air attack on Captain Smit Machchhar on flydubai flight

The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, they said

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia after being seriously injured during an alleged cockpit attack on Flydubai flight FZ1073

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe last month's mid-air cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight, officials said on Saturday.

The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, they said.

Indian national pilot Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 "in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash," the officials said, citing an FIR registered by the NIA on October 9.

 

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Topics : NIA National Investigation Agency NIA flydubai

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 4:23 PM IST