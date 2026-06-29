No Iran-US talks in coming days, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says
Iran says no talks with the US are scheduled, clarifying its delegation's Qatar visit is unrelated and that priority remains implementing the existing MoU
Reuters
??No talks between Iran and the United ??States are scheduled in the coming days, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Monday, adding that an Iranian technical delegation will visit Qatar this week, but has no relation to US officials visiting the country.
Tehran has not started negotiations for a final deal ??as these require the implementation of certain points of the MoU, which is Iran's priority currently, Baghaei added.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 11:27 PM IST