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Home / World News / No Iran-US talks in coming days, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says

No Iran-US talks in coming days, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says

Iran says no talks with the US are scheduled, clarifying its delegation's Qatar visit is unrelated and that priority remains implementing the existing MoU

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 11:27 PM IST
??No talks ​between Iran and the United ??States are scheduled in the coming days, ‌Iran's Foreign Ministry ​Spokesperson ​Esmaeil Baghaei said in ​a statement on Monday, adding that an Iranian technical delegation ​will visit Qatar ‌this week, but has ​no relation to US officials visiting the country. 
Tehran has ‌not ​started negotiations ‌for a final ‌deal ??as these require the ​implementation of certain points of the ​MoU, which is Iran's priority currently, ‌Baghaei added.
 

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Topics : US Iran tensions West Asia US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 11:27 PM IST

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