No Iran-US talks in coming days, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson says

??No talks ​between Iran and the United ??States are scheduled in the coming days, ‌Iran's Foreign Ministry ​Spokesperson ​Esmaeil Baghaei said in ​a statement on Monday, adding that an Iranian technical delegation ​will visit Qatar ‌this week, but has ​no relation to US officials visiting the country.

Tehran has ‌not ​started negotiations ‌for a final ‌deal ??as these require the ​implementation of certain points of the ​MoU, which is Iran's priority currently, ‌Baghaei added.