No place for violence: World leaders condemn correspondent's dinner firing

World leaders expressed relief that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and other guests were unharmed after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondent's dinner here on Saturday night and asserted that political violence has no place in a democracy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel as a "disturbing event".

"I am relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe following reports of gunfire at the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington tonight. Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Carney said in a post on X.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, said it was "good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events".

"We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," Sheinbaum said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was pleased to hear all attendees were safe. "We applaud the work of the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies for their swift action," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was relieved that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J D Vance were safe and unharmed after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US forces, condemned the attack against Trump.

"We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent's dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," she wrote on X.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to social media to condemn the incident, stating he was "deeply shocked" to hear the news.

"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe," Sharif said.