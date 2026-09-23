Iran Prez Pezeshkian defends country's right to civil nuclear enrichment

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country has no interest in developing atomic weapons but won't give up the right to develop nuclear technology for economic development.

Questions surrounding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program won't be "resolved on the battlefield," he said in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

"We say clearly: No to nuclear weapons, and no to deprivation of nuclear knowledge," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president delivered his address as tentative signs emerge of renewed diplomacy to end the nearly seven-month conflict with the US even as major differences remain between Tehran and Washington over the terms of a settlement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the strait, Pezeshkian said Iran would not allow free passage through the waterway while being hampered by sanctions.

During his speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran unless it makes a deal to end the conflict.

He later said he thinks a settlement with Iran can be reached and that his officials had held "very good" talks with Tehran envoys earlier that day. He said the relationship with Tehran is "developing."

Iran was represented in those talks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who laid out "firm positions" for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media. Tehran's conditions include the US immediately lifting a naval blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets and ending the war "on all fronts," IRIB News reported, an apparent reference to Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Before departing Iran for New York, Pezeshkian said the country would use the General Assembly to defend its position and convey the suffering of its people.

The appearance puts Pezeshkian in the unusual position of addressing foreign leaders in New York while the Islamic Republic is at war with the US, giving Tehran a high-profile platform on American soil to present its side of the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the biggest obstacles to a settlement. Traffic through the waterway, a critical route for global oil and gas supplies, has been severely disrupted during the war.

Iran has been talks with Oman on an arrangement for the strait. One sticking point is Tehran's push to charge ships fees for services it provides in the waterway, an idea opposed by the US.

Iran's nuclear program is another central issue in any potential negotiation. Tehran says its nuclear activities are peaceful, while Washington has sought restrictions on the program as part of a broader agreement.

Pezeshkian, who has said Iran is prepared for diplomacy but won't surrender to US pressure, is also due to hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders in New York.