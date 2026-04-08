No toll for transit through Hormuz: Oman contradicts Iran's truce demand

Oman’s Tansport Minister Said bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Maawali on Wednesday said the country will not impose any fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, amid reports that Tehran and Muscat could jointly charge vessels during a proposed ceasefire period.

“We have signed all maritime transport agreements that stipulate no fees on passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the minister was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The clarification comes amid reports that a two-week ceasefire framework could allow Iran and Oman to introduce transit fees on vessels moving through the strait as part of Tehran’s 10 conditions.

According to reports, US officials have said such a mechanism was under consideration, with Iran expected to use the revenue for reconstruction.

ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, in a post on X, said, “This morning, I asked President Trump if he’s okay with the Iranians charging a toll for all ships that go through the Strait of Hormuz. He told me there may be a joint US-Iran venture to charge tolls: ‘We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it, also securing it from lots of other people. It’s a beautiful thing.’”

However, the Strait of Hormuz has historically been treated as an international waterway, with no transit tolls imposed on passing ships.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday (local time), marking a temporary pause in a conflict that escalated into open war roughly 40 days ago. The agreement was reached just before a Tuesday (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) deadline set by President Donald Trump for large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

A key condition of the deal was Iran’s agreement to allow safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The first ships were reported to have resumed transit on Wednesday.

The Strait had seen disruptions during the conflict, contributing to volatility in global oil markets.