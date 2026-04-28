'No tolls, no discrimination': UN chief appeals to parties to open Hormuz

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the immediate restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that uninterrupted maritime movement is critical for global trade and economic stability amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

In a statement, Guterres said, "Navigational rights & freedoms through the Strait of Hormuz must be respected. I appeal to the parties: Open the Strait. Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination. Let trade resume. Let the global economy breathe. Safe, unimpeded passage is an economic & humanitarian imperative."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly criticised Iran's reported attempts to regulate or monetise vessel movement through the strategic waterway. In an interview with Fox News, Rubio warned that such measures would not be accepted by the United States and would amount to asserting control over an international passage.

"If what they mean by opening the Straits is 'Yes, the straits are open as long as you coordinate with Iran. Get our permission, or we'll blow you up and pay us.' That's not opening the Strait. That is an international waterway," Rubio said, rejecting any move to normalise restrictions on access.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified in recent weeks, with disruptions affecting global trade and energy supply chains. The narrow passage is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil shipments.

Earlier, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump emphasised the "urgent need" to restore maritime traffic through the strait during a phone conversation. According to the UK Prime Minister's Office, both leaders highlighted the potential economic consequences of prolonged disruption, including rising costs of living globally.

The statement added that ongoing diplomatic and security efforts are underway to ensure freedom of navigation, including a joint initiative involving the United Kingdom and France following recent military planning discussions.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media Press TV reported that revenue from newly introduced transit fees for vessels passing through the strait has been deposited with the country's central bank.