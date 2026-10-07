Nobody knows who is running Iran, says Trump as war enters eighth month

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that nobody knew who was running Iran during the US-Israeli war with Iran, now in its eighth month.

"Their leaders are gone, their second group of leaders ‌are gone, and the biggest problem ​I have is nobody knows ​who the hell is running the country," Trump said.

Iran's foreign ​ministry spokesman said on Sunday Washington knows very well who their counterpart is in Iran and how the decision-making system in Iran works.

"The problem is actually the opposite: it lies in the contradictory positions ​and mixed messaging from US officials," Esmaeil Baghaei said in a news ‌conference.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the ​first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, succeeded him but has not been seen in public ‌since he was injured ​in the same strike that killed ‌his father.

Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel ‌and Gulf states that host US bases.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and ​Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Fuel prices that have risen in response to ​the war are also a risk to Trump's Republican Party ahead of the November US midterm elections in which control ‌of Congress is at stake.

Trump, whose approval rating has held ‌at a record low amid concerns of high cost of living spurred by soaring gasoline and diesel prices, has offered shifting timelines and goals for the war.