North Korea launched what appeared to be a ballistic missile into the sea to the east of the ‌Korean Peninsula on ​Sunday, Japan's defence ​ministry said.

South Korea's defence ministry said the ​rival North had fired an unidentified projectile. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said it had come down outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

A ​day earlier, North Korea dismissed ‌a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog ​against Pyongyang's nuclear programme, in a statement through state media.

Pyongyang last week also condemned a ‌US-led naval drill including ​South Korea and ‌Japan, which ran from August ‌29 to September 10 near Guam.

North Korea's Kim ​Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on ​Friday blamed US-led military drills for "ever-worsening" tensions on the Korean ‌Peninsula and vowed no change in the ‌country's course to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.