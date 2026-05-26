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Home / World News / North Korea launches unidentified projectile, says South Korean military

North Korea launches unidentified projectile, says South Korean military

It followed another launch by the North on April 19, in which it fired multiple short-range missiles in what state-media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads

North Korea conducts the first test firing of the weapons system of the new Choe Hyon-class warship in the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae in April.

Representative image from file

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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North Korea launched an unidentified projectile off its west coast Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details.

It followed another launch by the North on April 19, in which it fired multiple short-range missiles in what state-media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has focused on expanding his nuclear and missile arsenals since nuclear diplomacy with US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to talks with Kim, and but Pyongyang has so far ignored the overtures and urged Washington to drop demands for the North's nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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