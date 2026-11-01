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Home / World News / North Korean hackers behind $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist, says FBI

North Korean hackers behind $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist, says FBI

The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins

Cybercrime

On Thursday, $6.3 billion in bitcoin and other digital currency was stolen from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in what several crypto experts said bore the hallmarks of a North Korean hack

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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The theft of billions of dollars from Binance within a matter of minutes, the biggest crypto heist in history, was orchestrated by North Korean hackers, the FBI has said.

The bureau said in a statement on Saturday that this week's attack was tied to "malicious cyber activity" by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.

The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins.

It also said its probe found that TraderTraitor was converting stolen assets primarily into a cryptocurrency called ethereum. The FBI expects that TraderTraitor will now attempt to convert the assets using DeFi and "instant swap services." On Thursday, $6.3 billion in bitcoin and other digital currency was stolen from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in what several crypto experts said bore the hallmarks of a North Korean hack.

 

The company said on Saturday that it had enough set aside in the same digital currency that was stolen to cover 90 per cent of the missing assets and promised that customers would be fully reimbursed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation North Korea Hackers cryptocurrencies

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First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 7:47 AM IST