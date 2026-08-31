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Home / World News / Norwegians line up to mourn late King Harald V, funeral set for September 9

Norwegians line up to mourn late King Harald V, funeral set for September 9

Tens of thousands of Norwegians attended memorial services across the country for King Harald V, who died aged 89, as the royal family remains in official mourning

People walk next to a portrait of Norway's late King Harald, in Oslo, Norway

People walk next to a portrait of Norway's late King Harald, in Oslo, Norway | Image: Reuters

AP Oslo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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Tens of thousands of Norwegians lined up Sunday in front of cathedrals and churches across the country for memorial services held for the late King Harald V, who died at 89.

Harald passed away Friday and his son immediately became the new King Haakon VIII. Since Harald's death, the royal family and the country have been in an official state of mourning. Norway's royal palace said Sunday evening the funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 9.

Mourners expressed their grief over the weekend by laying flowers, writing cards and lighting candles in front of the royal palace in Oslo, where the coffin arrived late Friday from the hospital.

 

"This Sunday is different. His Majesty King Harald is dead. A family has lost their spouse, father, grandfather, father-in-law," said Dean Pal Kristian Balstad as he opened the funeral service in Oslo Cathedral, Norway's public broadcaster NRK reported.

The royal family attended a service at Asker Church, southwest of Oslo.

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Some Norwegians decided to postpone celebrations such as weddings and baptisms until after the mourning period has passed, NRK reported.

Harald's son, the new king, eulogised Harald on Saturday night. He expressed his pain over the death of his beloved father and promised to lead the country with the same dedication.

"I'm going to miss him. I'll miss his laughter. His good-natured way of dealing with people and situations," Haakon said in his first speech as new king that was broadcast live on public television.

Trying to hold back his tears, he vowed to give everything for the country as its king.

"That means - in the ultimate sense - being willing to risk everything, even one's life, for Norway's freedom and independence," Haakon said.

The new king adopted the motto "All for Norway," which dates back to his great-grandfather. His wife became Queen Mette-Marit, while his oldest child, Ingrid Alexandra, became crown princess and heir to the throne.

His tasks in the near future will include shoring up support for the monarchy following controversies over his wife's past contacts with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his stepson's rape conviction.

Norway's monarchy traces its origins to King Harald Fairhair in the ninth century. When Norway regained its independence from Sweden in 1905, three-quarters of voters in a national plebiscite approved restoring the monarchy. Today, the role is largely symbolic as power lies with an elected parliament, but the country's royal family retains celebrity status and a role in promoting the wealthy nation around the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 7:51 AM IST