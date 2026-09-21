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Home / World News / Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030: CEO

Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030: CEO

The company is racing ​to reassure markets that ​it can navigate patent expirations for semaglutide - the active ingredient in its anti-obesity ​drugs Ozempic and Wegovy franchises, in the early 2030s

Novo Nordisk

Novo is also ‌accelerating expansion of its portfolio of pills and aims to have ​at least five oral assets in clinical trials before the end of this year | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and to deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, its CEO Mike Doustdar said at its Capital Markets Day ‌in London.
 
The company is racing ​to reassure markets that ​it can navigate patent expirations for semaglutide - the active ingredient in its anti-obesity ​drugs Ozempic and Wegovy franchises - in the early 2030s.
 
Shares in the company fell as much as 9% as analysts questioned the Danish drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries.
 
Management ​on Monday detailed a multi-year rollout for its next-generation obesity injectables, ‌targeting a launch of its CagriSema combination early next year, ​followed by standalone cagrilintide and high-dose CagriSema in 2028, before advancing zenagamtide. 
 
Doustdar said Novo aims to reach more than 60 million patients globally by 2030 and ‌scale up manufacturing tenfold ​to supply 15 million patients with ‌oral obesity therapies by the end of the decade.

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Novo is also ‌accelerating expansion of its portfolio of pills and aims to have ​at least five oral assets in clinical trials before the end of this year.
 
Doustdar said Novo's oral ​Wegovy pill has achieved a record 7 million prescriptions in the US to date, noting that 90% of those ‌sales are flowing through direct cash-pay channels.
 
Novo also said total ‌departures linked to its corporate restructuring have reached 13,000 employees, following an initial round of 9,000 cuts and an additional 4,000 subsequent exits.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Novo Nordisk drugs Obesity obesity and health

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 3:30 PM IST