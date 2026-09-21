Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030: CEO

Novo Nordisk aims to launch more than five blockbuster drugs by 2030 and to deliver more than 150 billion Danish crowns ($23 billion) in pipeline sales in 2035, its CEO Mike Doustdar said at its Capital Markets Day ‌in London.

The company is racing ​to reassure markets that ​it can navigate patent expirations for semaglutide - the active ingredient in its anti-obesity ​drugs Ozempic and Wegovy franchises - in the early 2030s.

Shares in the company fell as much as 9% as analysts questioned the Danish drugmaker's pricing power and dealmaking strategy ahead of looming patent expiries.

Management ​on Monday detailed a multi-year rollout for its next-generation obesity injectables, ‌targeting a launch of its CagriSema combination early next year, ​followed by standalone cagrilintide and high-dose CagriSema in 2028, before advancing zenagamtide.

Doustdar said Novo aims to reach more than 60 million patients globally by 2030 and ‌scale up manufacturing tenfold ​to supply 15 million patients with ‌oral obesity therapies by the end of the decade.

Novo is also ‌accelerating expansion of its portfolio of pills and aims to have ​at least five oral assets in clinical trials before the end of this year.

Doustdar said Novo's oral ​Wegovy pill has achieved a record 7 million prescriptions in the US to date, noting that 90% of those ‌sales are flowing through direct cash-pay channels.

Novo also said total ‌departures linked to its corporate restructuring have reached 13,000 employees, following an initial round of 9,000 cuts and an additional 4,000 subsequent exits.