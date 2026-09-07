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Home / World News / Novo Nordisk's Wegovy helped 40% of young children beat obesity: Study

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy helped 40% of young children beat obesity: Study

The drug helped older kids lose weight in earlier studies but this marks the first trial looking at its effect on young children.

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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Novo Nordisk A/S's obesity drug Wegovy helped two out of five young children to lose enough weight to no longer be classified as obese in a study.  
The trial enlisted children aged under 12 and over six years old. A majority had a body mass index that put them in a high obesity range at the start of the study. After about a year, 40% of those who got Wegovy were no longer classified as being obese. 
 The blockbuster drug helped older kids lose weight in earlier studies but this marks the first trial looking at its effect on young children. Eli Lilly & Co. has not proven yet whether its rival obesity drug works in children. 
 
 None of the volunteers in the placebo group, which still got an exercise program and a reduced-calorie diet, qualified as no longer obese. 

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Topics : Obesity childhood obesity

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 11:17 PM IST