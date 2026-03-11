NRIs in Bahrain and Kuwait wait for Saudi transit visas to return

With commercial flights remaining suspended and regional airspaces intermittently shut due to security threats, many Indians are now exploring the possibility of travelling by road to Saudi Arabia and then flying to India. However, delays in obtaining transit visas have left them stranded and worried.

“After the missile and drone attacks on my neighbourhoods in Bahrain, I travelled to Saudi Arabia. I am staying in the house of a close contact. There are long queues in front of the Saudi Embassy in Bahrain. Officials are of the opinion that it will take more than a week to clear the backlog of applications for visas,” said a construction engineer on the condition of anonymity. He said the Bahrain government has asked them not to disclose anything.

Several Indians in Kuwait and Bahrain are closely monitoring developments and waiting for clarity on travel options. Many have been trying to secure Saudi transit visas, which would allow them to cross the land border and board flights to India from Saudi cities. However, the visa process has slowed due to the sudden surge in applications and heightened security scrutiny.

According to community leaders and diaspora organisations, a large number of Indian nationals, particularly workers on short-term visas and tourists, have been waiting for approval to transit through Saudi Arabia as the only viable evacuation route.

The Bahrain Odia Samaj has written to the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K Jacob, seeking clarity on contingency evacuation measures as fears mount within the community. In a letter to the ambassador, the organisation’s founder chairman Arun Kumar Praharaj said the worsening security environment and prolonged closure of airspace were taking a psychological toll on Indian families.

While acknowledging the efforts of Bahrain’s defence forces in intercepting aerial threats, he said anxiety among residents has increased due to uncertainty about the future. Praharaj informed Business Standard that several Indian families had already been displaced from certain residential areas due to security concerns.

“I am currently hosting eight families relocated from Juffair. They are not sure when they can return home. The tragic incident in Sitra has intensified fear among the community. We are concerned about the growing civil unrest resulting from the prolonged closure of airspace and the disruption of essential services. The safety of our citizens in densely populated residential neighbourhoods is essential,” he said.

The organisation requested the embassy to prepare a “Plan B” evacuation strategy via the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Bahrain with Saudi Arabia, in case the situation worsens. Praharaj has requested diplomatic clearance for Indian nationals to transit through Saudi Arabia and to design a phased land-border evacuation plan, prioritising elderly people, children and those who have lost jobs due to the crisis.

Estimates indicate that over 80 lakh Indians reside in countries that could potentially be affected by the conflict. The United Arab Emirates hosts about 35.5 lakh Indians, followed by Saudi Arabia with around 25 lakh, Kuwait with 10 lakh, Qatar with about 8.5 lakh, and Bahrain with roughly 3.5 lakh. A significant number of these expatriates are workers employed in construction, services and other labour-intensive sectors, many of whom depend on commercial flights to travel home.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Bahrain issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant and closely follow updates from local authorities amid the deteriorating regional situation.

The embassy confirmed that it continues to function normally and has activated 24×7 emergency helplines to assist Indian citizens. As part of contingency planning, it has also begun coordinating with the Indian mission in Riyadh to facilitate transit visas through Saudi Arabia for stranded Indians.