Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired crisis PR firm a year before admitting affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hired a crisis communications firm known for handling public scandals about a year before admitting to an extramarital affair with a former executive of the Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, who US intelligence suspected of having links to Chinese espionage, according to a WIRED report.

The firm, Heller, has handled Huang's behind-the-scenes communications since at least October 2025. Its public relations consultants were initially believed to have been hired for matters related to Huang's personal life, including his family's philanthropic activities.

The firm frequently communicated with Huang and his daughter Madison, a product marketing director at Nvidia. However, it remains unclear whether Heller's early work with the Huang family involved the affair.

Who is Risa Heller, the crisis communications consultant?

According to WIRED, Heller's founder, Risa Heller, has built a reputation as a crisis communications fixer for powerful men facing allegations of sexual misconduct and other personal controversies.

Before founding her firm, Heller worked for Jane Harman, then a Democratic congresswoman from California, and later served as Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer's New York City press secretary.

What is the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang?

On Sunday, Nvidia released a statement from Huang in which he acknowledged having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive. He admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues in a message to Nvidia employees.

The admission followed a New York Times report on Saturday that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, to gather intelligence on the Nvidia CEO.

According to the report, a memo circulated among senior policymakers in the Trump administration last spring cited intelligence suggesting that Alice Huang was working for China's top intelligence agency. The alleged objective was to obtain information about Nvidia and its CEO, including potentially influencing the company to support making its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips available to China.

Alice Huang was associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, a significant Nvidia customer. The New York Times reported that Megaspeed had purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the preceding two years. The report also alleged that Jensen Huang had developed a close personal relationship with Alice Huang.

Nvidia board launches independent investigation

Following the reports, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation, citing allegations that Huang "has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort".

A committee of independent directors, assisted by external independent legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry. The board has reiterated its confidence in Huang and his leadership team, with the CEO expected to continue leading the company while the investigation proceeds.

What have China and Trump said about the allegations?

Reacting to reports that Nvidia was investigating whether its CEO had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, China dismissed the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" as unsubstantiated. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Monday, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (local time) that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking into Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. However, he said he did not believe the Nvidia chief had reason to worry. "I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape," Trump said reported Associated Press.