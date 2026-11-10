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Home / World News / Nvidia CEO's alleged China spy link promised investors access to AI chips

Nvidia CEO's alleged China spy link promised investors access to AI chips

Alice Huang and her business partner reportedly promised access to Nvidia GPUs for a Southeast Asian data centre, with Alibaba identified as a potential client

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 7, 2024 (Photo: Reuters)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's links to Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, have come under scrutiny amid espionage allegations. (Photo: Reuters)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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 Alice Huang, who is at the centre of an alleged Chinese espionage operation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, reportedly pitched investors a multi-million-dollar Southeast Asian data centre project, promising access to the company's advanced chips, according to the Financial Times.
 
Alice Huang and her business partner, Kang Wei, reportedly told prospective investors that they could secure Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) and that Chinese technology giant Alibaba could become a client for the proposed project.
 
The proposal is significant because Nvidia's advanced chips are subject to United States (US) export controls that restrict their sale to certain Chinese companies. However, overseas data centres can potentially provide access to computing capacity through leasing arrangements, subject to applicable restrictions.
 
 

Alibaba link

 
Alice Huang was previously an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Company documents reviewed by the Financial Times showed that Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, lent money to Speed Matrix, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, in June 2024. Speed Matrix pledged its entire business as collateral for the loan. 

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The report also noted that Megaspeed's balance sheet expanded from $33 million to $3 billion during 2024, largely through transactions involving its subsidiaries. Megaspeed has denied any illicit activity involving Nvidia chips.
 

Nvidia chip sales to China

 
The allegations come amid wider scrutiny of US efforts to regulate China's access to advanced AI chips. According to a separate report by The New York Times, the US Commerce Department reviewed and approved dozens of Chinese companies to handle Nvidia's H200 AI chips, including major technology firms such as Baidu, BYD, Tesla Shanghai and ZTE, some of which had previously been blacklisted.
 
However, investigations into some approved companies, including Beijing-based New Matrix, reportedly found empty office spaces, no verifiable business presence, and unclear ownership structures. These findings have raised questions about the scrutiny applied to companies seeking access to advanced US chips and whether existing safeguards can prevent the technology from reaching restricted entities or being used for military purposes.  

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 11:52 AM IST