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Home / World News / Nvidia partners with 6 financial firms to mobilise $500 bn for AI infra

Nvidia partners with 6 financial firms to mobilise $500 bn for AI infra

The partnerships are aimed at creating dedicated pools of capital to help Nvidia customers finance large-scale AI computing infrastructure.

Nvidia Corp, Nvidia

The move comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, with countries, governments, enterprises and startups looking to drive innovation, economic growth and societal benefits, Nvidia said.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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Nvidia on Monday announced its partnership with six major financial institutions to establish independent compute financing platforms with an aim to mobilise more than $500 billion in third-party capital over time for building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
 
The six firms are Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR. The partnerships, formalised through memorandums of understanding, aim to create dedicated pools of capital to help Nvidia customers finance large-scale AI computing infrastructure.
 
The move comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, with countries, governments, enterprises and startups looking to drive innovation, economic growth and societal benefits, Nvidia said.
 
 
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, while announcing the partnerships, said, “We began by building chips; today, we are helping create a new class of productive, investable infrastructure: AI factories.”
 
“We are bringing the world’s leading long-term capital providers together to independently underwrite AI infrastructure. These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the DSX AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI,” Huang added.

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However, Nvidia said the partnerships remain subject to the execution of final agreements.
 

Why is Nvidia seeking compute financing?

 
Nvidia said AI infrastructure is becoming a “scarce, mission-critical asset class” as demand for computing capacity grows across industries. The company said its compute infrastructure has investment value because it can be deployed across different AI models and workloads, while its CUDA software ecosystem can extend the useful life and economics of Nvidia-based systems.
 
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon described the initiative as an opportunity to “create a market for credit backed by NVIDIA compute”, while KKR Co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said compute had become a “critical infrastructure asset”.
 
BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said the partnership would help connect long-term capital with essential infrastructure and “deliver the compute capacity that companies need to grow”, while creating long-term investment opportunities for its clients.
 

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:48 PM IST