Nvidia Corp sought to deliver a clear message during its first earnings update since the departure of longtime leader Jensen Huang: He is not coming back, and the company will be fine without him.

The chip giant boosted its sales forecast for next year and vowed to improve its access to critical supplies, while tamping down speculation that Huang might return. The company also added $150 billion to its stock buyback programme.

Investors initially applauded the news, sending the stock up as much as 5.4 per cent at one point. It later dipped into the red on alternative trading platform Blue Ocean.

“Our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed,” interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress said during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday. “We’ve got this.”

It was a high-stakes moment for Kress, who took the reins last week after Huang’s ouster — a chaotic exit reportedly spurred by multiple extramarital affairs and concerns that he was targeted by a Chinese espionage plot.

Nvidia has been the largest beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and Huang served as the industry’s biggest cheerleader. Now the company looks to ensure that its momentum will not be undermined by the controversy swirling around it.

Revenue will grow 75 per cent in the next fiscal year, Nvidia said, up from a previous forecast of 70 per cent. Sales will be $130 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, plus or minus 3 per cent. Analysts had estimated $125.3 billion on average.

“It’s business as usual,” said Kress, who has been Nvidia’s chief financial officer for more than a decade. “We’ve engaged with our customers. We’ve engaged with our suppliers, our partners. They’re all 100 per cent behind us.”

Nvidia has embarked on a search for a new permanent CEO. During the call, Chairman Harvey Jones dismissed the idea that Huang might return.

“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” he said, adding that executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles had been enlisted to find a new leader.

Nvidia also said it would no longer ship its licensed Hopper data centre products to China, although the company had been allowed to offer those older-generation components under US export rules.

At the firm's data centre division — its biggest source of revenue — sales more than doubled to $107.6 billion in the third quarter, which ended October 25. Total sales rose 103 per cent to $115.8 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, China's military is seeking advanced Nvidia chips for AI-enabled weapons as Chinese-made processors continue to lag US rivals, a congressional commission said in its annual report released on Wednesday.