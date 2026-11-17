Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned from the chipmaker last week under a cloud of scandal, said on Tuesday he "would be honored" to come back as CEO if the board decided his return would be in the best interest of shareholders and employees.

"Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO," Huang said in his first public statement since he resigned on November 12 over revelations of extramarital affairs that intensified scrutiny of the chip firm's China business.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Huang's statement. Nvidia shares pared some declines and were last down 1%.

Earlier in the day Nvidia created a board-level committee to oversee national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang left.

Huang's relationships, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China, have raised questions about whether Nvidia's oversight kept pace with its rapid growth and increasing importance to US national security. The crisis had erased more than $400 billion from the company's market value by Monday's close.

The National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair, Nvidia said. Directors Stephen Neal, former CEO of law firm Cooley, and John Dabiri, a Caltech professor, will also serve on the committee.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, calling the launch of a national security initiative a good idea.

TIGHTENING CHINA CHIP CURBS

The committee's creation comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia, as Trump headed to China for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Washington has for years sought to curb Beijing's access to Nvidia's most advanced processors, putting the company's China business at the center of tensions over national security, trade and US technological leadership.

Chinese companies, however, have repeatedly found ways around the restrictions, while Huang had advocated allowing more chip exports to China.

US officials had raised concerns about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, whom US intelligence agencies suspect has links to Chinese intelligence.

Megaspeed has been under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Nvidia said the new committee will oversee its national security and global trade compliance programs and work with independent legal, national security and trade-compliance experts.

The company's National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to the committee, while interim CEO Colette Kress will oversee day-to-day operations. The committee plans to meet at least quarterly, including with management and in executive sessions.

Nvidia did not have a chief compliance officer, according to its 2026 proxy statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the committee was created in response to the revelations about Huang's affairs.

Nvidia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SECURITY, EXPORT CONTROLS UNDER BOARD WATCH

While major technology companies including Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Microsoft have board committees overseeing areas such as regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, privacy and strategy, Nvidia's new panel has a narrower mandate focused on national security and export controls, a structure more commonly associated with aerospace and defense companies.

"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said.

Nvidia has also warned chip buyers in recent months that the proposed US Remote Access Security Act could expose the company and its customers to legal risks by expanding Washington's oversight of Chinese companies' access to AI chips through cloud services, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Huang's daughter Madison Huang, who is a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in shaping the public defence of the company's ties to Megaspeed, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. She did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is due to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday.