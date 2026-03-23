Oil falls 13% as Trump postpones military strikes on Iran's energy infra
Brent crude futures had fallen around $17, or 15% to a session low of $96 a barrel
Reuters London
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Oil prices fell by over 13% on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would order the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.
Brent crude futures had fallen around $17, or 15% to a session low of $96 a barrel by 1108 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate had fallen $13, or about 13.5%, to a session low of $85.28.
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Topics : Donald Trump Crude Oil Price US Iran tensions
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 5:06 PM IST