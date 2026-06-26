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Home / World News / Oil heads for steep weekly losses as Hormuz tanker traffic gathers pace

Oil heads for steep weekly losses as Hormuz tanker traffic gathers pace

Brent and WTI fall about 3 per cent as supply concerns ease with higher tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz despite fresh security risks in the region

India oil imports, Crude Oil, Russia Oil production

Reuters London
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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Crude prices plunged about 3 per cent on Friday and were on course for steep weekly losses as supply concerns eased with more stranded oil tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz, even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday.
 
Brent crude futures fell $2.50, or 3.32 per cent, to $72.76 a barrel by 1209 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $2.15, or 2.99 per cent, to $69.77 a barrel. Brent was heading for a weekly decline of about 9.7 per cent, while WTI was trading around 8.9 per cent lower than its close last Thursday before the market closed for a public holiday last Friday.
 
 
"The predominant view, it appears, remains one of imminent oversupply," said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.
 
Refining giant Saudi Aramco resumed oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf after a pause of nearly four months, shipping data from LSEG showed.
 
Two Very Large Crude Carriers, each capable of loading 2 million barrels, were seen loading crude at the terminal while another waited nearby, the data showed.

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Oil prices fall towards pre-war levels as tankers exit Strait of Hormuz

 
"There is a general selloff as the market reacts to the increased flows exiting the Strait of Hormuz and China not yet picking up crude demand," said June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities.
 
Both benchmark contracts had jumped more than 2 per cent on Thursday after a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile near Oman, prompting the United Nations' shipping agency to suspend its voluntary evacuation scheme.
 
Two US officials told Reuters that Iran fired on the cargo ship as it attempted to pass through the strait. Iranian authorities said the security of vessels passing outside designated Hormuz routes was not guaranteed.
 
Iran on Friday reasserted its right to control shipping through the strait and warned Gulf states against siding with the United States.
 
Data on Thursday showed that crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose this week to their highest level since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February, supported by a ceasefire that reopened the waterway. However, overall traffic remains a fraction of the pre-war daily average.
 
"If the number of transits does not increase more strongly next week either, scepticism in the market is likely to grow, so that the oil price is likely to rise again," Commerzbank analysts said on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, Russian authorities are considering a diesel export ban for several months, state news agency TASS reported on Friday.
 
Russia is a major diesel exporter but is facing fuel supply issues after a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

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