Monday, April 20, 2026 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices rise nearly 5% on fears of US-Iran ceasefire collapse

Oil prices rise nearly 5% on fears of US-Iran ceasefire collapse

Tehran also said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to start before the two-week ceasefire expires this week

oil price

Representative image from file.

Reuters LONDON, April 20
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices jumped about 5 per cent in Monday trading on fears that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran could collapse after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained largely halted. 
Brent crude futures advanced $4.37, or 4.8 per cent , to $94.75 a barrel by 1148 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was up $4.76, or 5.7 per cent , at $88.61. 
Both contracts tumbled by 9 per cent on Friday for their largest daily declines since April 18 after Iran said that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remainder of the ceasefire. 
 
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that Iran had agreed never again to close the strait through which about a fifth of the world's oil supply passed before the war began almost two months ago. 
"Within 24 hours of Friday's 'completely open' announcement, there were already tankers that were fired upon by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," said Sparta Commodities analyst June Goh. 

Also Read

Iran's missile arsenal, Iran-US, West Asia, Israeli strikes

Iran's missile, drone arsenal rebound despite US, Israeli strikes: Report

India, truckers, fuel price hike, diesel

Truckers brace for first diesel price hike in four years amid Iran war

Iran, Iran flag

No decision yet for next round of negotiations with US, says Iran

Iran war, Tehran, Israel strikes, Iran

Over 3,300 people, including 383 children killed in Iran during war

Construction Material

Infra material cos face cost shock amid Iran war; experts see earnings cuts

"Market fundamentals are getting worse, as 10-11 million barrels per day of crude oil remains shut in," Goh added, referring to losses in oil production. 
The United States said on Sunday that it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to break through its blockade while Iran said it would retaliate, heightening fears of a resumption in hostilities. 
Tehran also said it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to start before the two-week ceasefire expires this week. 
"The financial market is trading negotiations, improvements and resolution while at the same time the physical â€‹market is deteriorating day by day," said SEB Research analyst Bjarne Schieldrop. "Physical oil flows remain constrained by disrupted flows, longer voyage times and elevated freight and insurance costs." 
Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a virtual standstill on Monday, with only three crossings in the past 12 hours, shipping data showed. 
More than 20 ships passed through the strait on Saturday, carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, metals and fertilisers, Kpler data showed. That was the highest number of vessels crossing the waterway since March 1. 
Elsewhere, China is curtailing refined fuel exports rather than banning them, with countries including Malaysia and Australia receiving supplies even after Beijing extended last month's restriction into April, according to shipping data and traders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan, tsunami alert issued

us iran, us flag, iran flag

Doubts over talks between Iran, US as tensions rise in Strait of Hormuz

Oil refinery

Ukraine hits Russia's Tuapse oil refinery again with drone strike

gas, ethane, LPG, naphtha

Iran war deepens China's dependence on US for niche gas amid supply shocks

Elon Musk

French prosecutors summon Musk over allegations of child abuse images on X

Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices United States US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results JAC Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026Stocks to Buy todayHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewJEE Main Result 2026 SoonQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table