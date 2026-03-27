Oil may hit $200 per barrel if Iran war lasts till June, warns Macquarie
A conflict that stretches through the second quarter would result in historically high real prices, analysts said
Bloomberg
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By Rong Wei Neo
Oil may hit a record $200 a barrel if the Iran war drags on till June, with the Strait of Hormuz staying shut, Macquarie Group Ltd. said.
A conflict that stretches through the second quarter would result in historically high real prices, analysts including Vikas Dwivedi said in a note, outlining a scenario with odds of 40 per cent. An alternative outlook, with probability of 60 per cent, suggested the war may finish at the end of this month, they said.
Brent crude is on pace for a record monthly gain in March, as the war between the US, Israel and Iran has rocked the oil-rich West Asia. The conflict has seen Tehran oversee a near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, severely restricting flows of energy that are vital to the global economy.
“If the strait were to stay closed for an extended period, prices would need to move high enough to destroy an historically large amount of global oil demand,” the analysts said in the March 27 report. “The timing of the re-opening of the straits, and physical damage to energy infrastructure, is the main determinant of the longer-term impact on commodities.”
Brent was last near $107 a barrel on Friday, after touching a crisis-high of $119.50 earlier this month. The benchmark set a nominal peak of $147.50 a barrel in 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Brent crude Brent crude highest Persian Gulf Brent crude oil Fuel demand
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:24 AM IST