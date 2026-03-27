Oil may hit $200 per barrel if Iran war lasts till June, warns Macquarie

By Rong Wei Neo

Oil may hit a record $200 a barrel if the Iran war drags on till June, with the Strait of Hormuz staying shut, Macquarie Group Ltd. said.

A conflict that stretches through the second quarter would result in historically high real prices, analysts including Vikas Dwivedi said in a note, outlining a scenario with odds of 40 per cent. An alternative outlook, with probability of 60 per cent, suggested the war may finish at the end of this month, they said.

Brent crude is on pace for a record monthly gain in March, as the war between the US, Israel and Iran has rocked the oil-rich West Asia. The conflict has seen Tehran oversee a near-complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, severely restricting flows of energy that are vital to the global economy.