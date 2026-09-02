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Home / World News / Oil prices climb as US-Iran strikes fuel fresh supply disruption fears

Oil prices climb as US-Iran strikes fuel fresh supply disruption fears

Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.92%, ‌to $95.52 a barrel by 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 0.89%, to $91.02

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices rose nearly 1% in early trade on Wednesday.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

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Oil prices rose nearly 1% in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's surge, as concerns over supply disruption intensified after the US ​and Iran exchanged strikes overnight, dimming hopes for a quick easing ​of tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 0.92%, ‌to $95.52 a barrel by 0008 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 0.89%, to $91.02. Both contracts soared more than $4 on Tuesday, marking Brent's largest gain since July 24 and WTI's largest since July 23.

The United States said it had launched a series of airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight, prompting an Iranian response, in the most serious escalation of the conflict between the two countries in weeks.

 

"The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," US Central Command said in a post on ‌X, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said the US attacks would further restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that carried about one-fifth of the global oil consumed before the conflict and which Iran has effectively closed to commercial shipping.

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The IRGC also said it had targeted a US military base in Jordan with ballistic missiles that it claimed had killed a large number of US forces, while Iranian state media reported a ​large-scale drone attack on a US base in Bahrain in response to the American strikes.

Jordan's military said ‌its air defenses intercepted 10 of 13 ballistic missiles that entered its airspace, while two US officials said no American casualties had been reported so far from the ​attacks. Separately, ‌Kuwait said its armed forces were responding to hostile drone activity.

The latest exchange followed a weekend flare-up ‌in hostilities, the first since July, and came after attacks on two tankers departing the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, causing further disruptions to oil supplies and forcing traders ‌to ​seek alternative crude ​shipments.

In the US, the world's largest oil producer, crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended August 28, while distillate stocks, which include diesel ‌and heating oil, declined by ​265,000 barrels, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil prcies US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 8:15 AM IST