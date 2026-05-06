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Home / World News / Oil prices fall over $2 after Trump pauses Strait opening for possible deal

Oil prices fall over $2 after Trump pauses Strait opening for possible deal

Trump said on Tuesday while the operation to reopen the Strait of ‌Hormuz will be paused, the blockade will remain in force

crude oil, oil prices

US crude oil inventories ​fell for the third straight week, while gasoline and distillate ‌stocks also declined.

Reuters MELBOURNE
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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US oil futures fell on Wednesday morning ​by over $2 after US President Donald ​Trump said an operation to reopen the ‌Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a short period to see whether an agreement can be finalised and signed.

US West Texas Intermediate was down $2.23, or 2.18 per cent, to $100.04 per barrel as of 2326 GMT.

Trump said on Tuesday while the operation to reopen the Strait of ‌Hormuz will be paused, the blockade will remain in force.

WTI closed down 3.9 per cent on Tuesday after the ceasefire held despite reported exchanges of fire, while Brent fell 4 per cent to close at $109.87.

 

US crude oil inventories ​fell for the third straight week, while gasoline and distillate ‌stocks also declined, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on ​Tuesday.

Crude ‌stocks fell by 8.1 million barrels in the ‌week ended May 1, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories ‌fell by ​6.1 million ​barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels compared to a week ‌earlier, the ​sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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