Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil prices set to rise further Monday as West Asia crisis escalates

Oil prices set to rise further Monday as West Asia crisis escalates

Iran warned it would attack US-linked infrastructure, including energy and desalination facilities in the Gulf, if Trump carried out his threat

Crude oil

Reuters London/Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices look set to rise further on Monday, having closed before the weekend at their highest in nearly four years, after U.S. and Iranian threats to target energy facilities, analysts said on Sunday.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war, now in its fourth week.
 
Iran warned on Sunday it would attack U.S.-linked infrastructure, including energy and desalination facilities in the Gulf, if Trump carried out his threat.
 
 
On Friday, Brent futures for May settled up 3.26% at $112.19 a barrel, the highest since July 2022.
 
"President Trump's threat has now placed a 48-hour ticking time bomb of elevated uncertainty over markets," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore. If the ultimatum is not walked back, oil prices will spike on Monday, he said.

Also Read

crude oil, oil sector

Indian refiners willing to purchase Iranian energy after US waiverpremium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Turbulence ahead as Iran war escalates, threatens equity market stabilitypremium

aluminium

Fuel crisis from West Asia shuts aluminium units, halves output in Indiapremium

Larsen & Toubro

Little impact of West Asia conflict on biz, 95% projects on, says L&T

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Iran says Hormuz open to all expect enemy-linked ships amid US threat

 
"It clearly means more escalation which means higher oil prices. Some are incorrectly thinking, however, that Iran may cave," said Amrita Sen, founder of Energy Aspects. "Trump is trying to show he can out-escalate and that way ends in scorched earth for Gulf infrastructure."
 
Iran has attacked ports and refineries in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar in retaliation for attacks on its infrastructure. The closure of Hormuz resulted in a loss of a full four days of global supply - or some 440 million barrels - during the 22 days of the war so far.
 
Tehran has so far refrained from attacking large desalination plants in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are responsible for the water supply for millions of people.
 
Large-scale damage to those facilities could make some cities in the Gulf uninhabitable within weeks and force mass evacuations and cascading power failures, according to the Atlantic Council.
 
Brent gained about 8.8% last week, while the front-month WTI settled down around 0.4% compared with last Friday's close.
 
WTI's discount to Brent hit its widest in 11 years on Wednesday.
 
Restoring supplies from the Middle East Gulf could take up to six months, International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol told the Financial Times on Friday.
 
The Trump administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported on Friday.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Iran escalate conflict with threats to energy, water facilities

Helicopter Crash, Pune Helicopter Crash

Qatar confirms 6 killed in helicopter crash in Persian Gulf, 1 missing

trade, hormuz, iran

West Asia crisis: Hormuz closure forcing Trump, importers to seek solution

Phone, social media, mobile phones

More than half of countries have banned phones in schools: Unesco

US Israel strike Iran

Iran internet blackout stretches into 4th week amid ongoing war concerns

Topics : West Asia Oil Prices Crude Oil Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis