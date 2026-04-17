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Home / World News / Oil prices slump further after Iran's Araghchi declares Hormuz Strait open

Oil prices slump further after Iran's Araghchi declares Hormuz Strait open

Oil prices drop as Iran signals Strait of Hormuz remains open, easing supply fears amid US-Iran talks, though uncertainty over war and recovery keeps markets volatile

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister

Iran plans to charge ships for transit even after the war is over |Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

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Oil’s decline deepened after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz “is declared completely open.”
Brent futures retreated near $90 a barrel in London, erasing this week’s gain, while West Texas Intermediate slumped near $85. European benchmark gas prices also fell sharply. 
US President Donald Trump earlier had claimed concessions by Iran will pave the way for a deal to end the war that continues to choke off supplies from the Persian Gulf.  
Losses had also deepened after Axios reported that the US is considering releasing $20 billion of frozen Iranian funds in exchange for the country’s stockpiles of enriched uranium, and that negotiators from the two sides would likely meet this weekend for another round of talks. 
 
The crude market has been jolted by the conflict, which is now approaching the 50-day mark. The hostilities delivered an unprecedented supply shock, with Tehran halting most traffic through Hormuz, disrupting a fifth of global oil flows. More recently, the US also imposed its own naval blockade. 

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“Trump is sending consistent signals that things are moving in the right direction, and the market is implicitly now pricing a full opening of the Strait of Hormuz before the end of April,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB in Oslo. “The date when it actually reopens will make a huge difference on the oil price.”
 
Some Gulf Arab and European leaders said that a US-Iran peace deal would take about six months to be agreed and that the warring sides should extend their ceasefire to cover that timeframe, according to officials. 
Given the damage to infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol warned that it could take up to two years to recover a significant share of oil and gas production that has been disrupted. Any recovery would be gradual, Birol said on Bloomberg TV’s Wall Street Week. 
During the war, which began at the end of February after the US and Israel attacked Iran, Trump has often sowed confusion among investors with contradictory statements and rapid shifts in position about the timeline for the conflict, threats of further action, and what’s been agreed. At times, he’s also shown a tendency to reverse himself when markets appear to be rejecting his policies. 
On Thursday, the US president said he didn’t expect he would have to extend a two-week ceasefire to reach a deal, predicting a resolution “fairly soon,” but if he needed to, he would. He also said that he might travel to Pakistan — which hosted a first round of talks — if a deal with Iran was clinched. 
In remarks later at an event in Nevada, Trump sought to assuage voters’ fears about the cost of living as energy costs rise because of the conflict. He said the war in Iran was “going along swimmingly,” and should end soon. 
After a run of exceptionally volatile trading, price movements have cooled, with Brent trading in a band of about $10 a barrel this week compared with a record-setting $38 in mid-March. A gauge of the benchmark’s second-month contract volatility was near the lowest since early last month. 
Israel and Lebanon also agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a move that may ease regional tensions. Israel has been battling Hezbollah, a key ally of Tehran. Iran has linked a ceasefire in Lebanon with conditions for a pause in the fighting with Washington. Trump said that he hopes Hezbollah “acts nicely.” 
Control over Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to global markets, remains contentious, with the dual blockade keeping traffic at a near-standstill. Iran plans to charge ships for transit even after the war is over. French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened a meeting of leaders on Friday to discuss the issue. 
“The dominant theme now is not escalation, but stabilization,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova Pte. “Oil markets are sending a clear message: fear drove the rally, diplomacy is driving the correction, and uncertainty will drive volatility ahead.”
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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