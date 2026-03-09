Oil remains potent geopolitical tool, decades after energy crisis

From the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to the war in the Middle East, 2026 has served as a powerful reminder of oil’s enduring influence in geopolitics and the global economy. Oil has been both a prize, as in Venezuela, and a potent tool of political coercion, as seen in the US blockade that is starving Cuba of energy. And now, with oil trading above $100 a barrel for the first time in almost four years, the economic risks of going even a short time without full access to energy from the Persian Gulf are becoming clearer by the day.

There is little sign that the war with Iran will cause the kind of economic pain experienced about a half-century ago, when oil met almost half of the world’s energy needs and an embargo by members of an oil cartel caused prices to quadruple in a matter of months, tipping the US economy into a period of high inflation and stagnant economic growth. But it is clear that going without as much oil and natural gas as the world is used to, even briefly, will strain economies around the world.

“The old game is back more than people thought it would ever be,” said Elliott Abrams, who served as a special representative for Iran and Venezuela during the first Trump administration.

The world remains dependent on reliable oil and gas supplies, even though two-thirds of global spending in the energy sector now go to cleaner alter- natives such as solar power that are growing much more quickly. While oil now meets a smaller share of global energy needs than it used to — less than 30 percent, according to the International Energy Agency — the world uses almost twice as much of the fuel as it did in the early 1970s.

“The post-oil world remains far in the future,” said David Sandalow, a fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

“We’re in the early to middle stages of an energy transition, but energy transitions take time.” Of course, disruptions like the war in Iran may accelerate the move to alter- native sources of energy.

The widening conflict in the Middle East, which began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, has all but blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that serves as the gateway to market for one-fifth of the world’s oil and substantial amounts of natural gas.

Qatar, meantime, stopped cooling natural gas for export last week, citing military attacks. That sent natural gas prices soaring in Europe and in Asia, which depend heavily on imported fuel.

The United States, as the world’s top natural gas producer, has been com- paratively insulated. Gasoline and diesel prices have been climbing at a time when many Americans are already worried about the economy and inflation.

It is no coincidence that oil has reemerged as both geopolitical tool and economic threat during a period when the United States is unwinding trading relationships and clashing with other great powers, said Meghan O’Sullivan, a deputy national security adviser for Iraq and Afghanistan under President George W Bush. For the latter, look no further than Trump’s pursuit of oil in Venezuela.

And in recent weeks, the United States has blocked Cuba from accessing oil in an attempt to topple the country’s Communist government. Starved of energy, the island nation, which is exceptionally dependent on imported fuel, is facing a humanitarian crisis and widespread power outages.

In the West Asia, Iran has leaned on one of its strategic advantages: its ability to disrupt the flow of oil and natural gas through the Persian Gulf and hurt economies around the world.

“This is going to underscore yet again how exposed countries are to energy sources that are produced outside their borders,” Dr O’Sullivan said. The United States, awash in oil and natural gas, may continue to lean into those strengths, at least under Trump, even though burning the fuels accelerates climate change.

Clean energy comes with its own geopolitical risks, including greater reliance on China, which dominates the production of everything from solar panels to wind turbines and recharge- able batteries.