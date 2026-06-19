Friday, June 19, 2026 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Oil shipments rise in Hormuz while questions grow over Iran's terms

Oil shipments rise in Hormuz while questions grow over Iran's terms

Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is rebounding after the US-Iran ceasefire, though Tehran's transit conditions continue to unsettle shippers

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Ships resumed broadcasting positions as they transited Hormuz, after weeks of concealing movements by switching off transponders | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz picked up on Friday after the United States and Iran signed a ceasefire deal, with Gulf producers preparing to raise exports despite concerns over conditions set by Tehran for using the vital waterway.
Washington and Tehran released the text of an interim agreement signed on Wednesday to end the conflict, although U.S. 
President Donald Trump warned he could resume attacks and target Iranian officials if commitments are not honoured.
At least four tankers carrying crude, oil products and liquefied petroleum gas entered the strait on Friday, heading for Iraqi Gulf ports, according to MarineTraffic data. 
 
A Japanese-owned crude tanker exited the strait after being delayed by the war and was bound for Japan. 

Also Read

Indian consumers may soon face higher fuel prices if OMCs are unable to absorb the impact of rising global rates

OMCs incur ₹22,000 crore LPG under-recoveries amid West Asia crisis

Russian oil, India imports, West Asia, crude oil, Kpler

Crude surplus may widen Russian discounts as supplies rise post-ceasefirepremium

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices fall as tankers resume transit through Strait of Hormuz

Silver prices declined after after hawkish US Fed comments.

Silver prices fall sharply as USD surges on hawkish Fed; may test $60

us-iran, iran us flags

US-Iran talks in Switzerland called off, raising doubts over lasting peace

Separately, Indian-flagged tanker Desh Vaibhav was preparing to sail to India after days of disruption. 
VESSELS SWITCH ON SIGNALS AS TRAFFIC RETURNS   Ships resumed broadcasting positions as they transited Hormuz, after weeks of concealing movements by switching off transponders. 
There were 25 commercial crossings through Hormuz on June 18 - the highest single-day count since April 18 and more than five times the average daily level of the first 10 days of June, AXS Marine data showed. Traffic remains well below the pre-conflict level of about 120 daily crossings. 
Gulf oil producers were already active with tenders. 
Kuwait Petroleum Corp is offering crude for July delivery via a tender, a document showed on Friday, after lifting force majeure and announcing plans to ramp up output, while Abu Dhabi National Oil Company issued its fourth tender this month. 
The U.S. formally lifted its blockade of Iranian ports on Thursday. 
"Mariners should be advised of the existence of mines and expect naval presence as clearance operations continue," the U.S. navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center said late on Thursday. 
It advised vessels to avoid the Traffic Separation Scheme because of mine risks. 
The scheme, adopted by the United Nations' shipping agency in 1968, established routing lanes through Iranian and Omani waters in the strait. 
"Risks range from the danger of mines ... to that of getting stuck in the Mideast Gulf should tempers flare and Iran block Hormuz once again," ship broker Braemar said in a note. 
"The deal ... opens the possibility for Iran to charge fees to manage Hormuz transits after 60 days." 
IRAN'S CONDITIONS WORRY SHIPPERS 
Switzerland said U.S.-Iran talks on a broader peace pact would not take place on Friday and Vice President JD Vance cancelled a planned visit, underscoring uncertainty over a lasting settlement. 
Iran signalled tighter control over shipping, with state TV reporting that vessels must coordinate transit with the Revolutionary Guards navy. 
British maritime security firm Ambrey said Iranian forces ordered a Hong Kong-flagged tanker and a Saint Kitts and Nevis-flagged bulk carrier to turn back on Thursday. 
In an undated advisory circulated to the maritime industry in the last 24 hours and seen by Reuters, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority said "no vessel is permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without a valid passage permit issued by the PGSA". 
The PGSA, which describes itself as the sole body authorised to issue permits, also said it reserves the right to introduce insurance fees, requiring shipowners to obtain and renew coverage. 
The shipping industry has rejected any fee or toll system being imposed on what they say is an international waterway.
   

More From This Section

Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon starting Friday

G7 Summit, G7

Meloni rejects Trump's claim she begged for a photo at G7 Summit in France

ASML

Trump team questions ASML over fears banned EUV chip machine reached China

Pollution, environmental damage

Top 10% consumers cause $5.7 trn in environmental damage annually: Study

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Anthropic

India AI Summit 'disorganised': Amodei on awkward moment with Altman

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia oil trade global oil prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week