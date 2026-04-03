Ship carrying Iranian oil shifts course from India to China, says Kpler

The tanker Ping Shun is now signalling Dongying in China as its destination instead of Vadinar in Gujarat, which it had indicated earlier this week, according to Kpler.

"An Iranian crude vessel 'Ping Shun' that had been en route to Vadinar, India, over the past three days has dropped India as its declared destination near arrival and is now signalling China," said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining and modelling at Kpler.

He added that the shift in destination of Ping Shun appears to be payment-related, according to market sources, with sellers tightening terms, moving away from the earlier 30–60 day credit window towards upfront or near-term settlement.

"While such mid-voyage destination changes are not unprecedented with Iranian crudes, they highlight the increasing sensitivity of trade flows to financial terms and counterparty risk. If the payment issues are resolved, the cargo could still make its way to an Indian refinery. However, the episode underscores how commercial terms are becoming as critical as logistics in determining Iranian crude flows to other countries apart from China," Ritolia said.