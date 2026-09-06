Oman sees 11% rise in Indian tourists, with 694,000 visiting in 2025

Oman has become a popular destination for Indian tourists, with the annual numbers rising by 11 per cent, according to a senior official of that country's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Oman welcomed 6.94 lakh Indian visitors in 2025, a rise of 11 per cent over the 2024 figures, according to Yousuf Khalaf Al Mujaizi, Assistant Director of Business Development, Tourism Promotion Directorate.

Between January and June 2026, Oman registered 3.81 lakh Indian arrivals, the official told PTI.

The growing numbers reflect a deepening tourism relationship between Oman and India rooted in centuries of trade, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties and tourism, he said.

Oman plans more travel engagements to sustain the growth, Mujaizi said, adding the two countries are historically linked by maritime commerce in spices, textiles and other goods.

"Today, this foundation is evolving into a more structured and commercially meaningful tourism partnership, with active engagement across the Indian travel trade, airlines, media and other industry stakeholders," he said.

Accessibility and growing air connectivity are key drivers behind the surge, he said. Direct services from more than 10 Indian cities to Muscat, and expanding links to Salalah, have made the Sultanate of Oman more convenient for a wide range of Indian travellers, he added.

Oman's position as a destination that blends nature, culture, adventure, luxury and authentic hospitality is increasingly appeals to evolving Indian traveller preferences, he said.

"The rising numbers reflect this growing confidence. Indian arrivals increased by approximately 11 per cent in 2025, and accelerated in the first half of 2026," the official said.

Indian visitors are moving beyond conventional holiday experiences, Mujaizi said. "There is a growing interest across family holidays, premium travel, adventure, nature, destination weddings and MICE (Meetings-Incentives-Conferences-Exhibition)," the official said.

Strengthening the product knowledge of Indian tour operators and travel advisors is a priority, given their influence on family and premium travel decisions, he said.

Stressing that the partnership is mutually beneficial, Mujaizi said India remains a strategic source market for Oman's tourism plans.

The focus now is on encouraging longer stays and dispersing visitors to emerging regions beyond Muscat and Salalah, he said.

Oman's tourism authorities believe the current upswing could evolve into a sustained, higher value relationship with India over the coming years, he said.

Oman offers a diverse mix of modern culture, ancient history, and striking natural beauty, starting in the capital city of Muscat with the magnificent Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the traditional Muttrah Souq, Mujaizi said.

Beyond the city, visitors can explore the historic Nizwa Fort in the cultural heartland, hike through the crystal-clear turquoise pools of Wadi Shab, or experience thrilling camel treks and 4x4 rides across the towering golden dunes of the Wahiba Sands, he said.

Nature lovers can also discover the dramatic canyon views from Jebel Shams, the lush seasonal greenery of Salalah during the monsoon, and the stunning limestone waters of the Bimmah Sinkhole, he said.