'One Battle After Another', tale of political resistance, shines at Oscars

By Brooks Barnes One Battle After Another won six Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, including those for best picture and best director, at long last cementing Paul Thomas Anderson’s status as one of the foremost filmmakers of his generation.

A primal scream about authoritarianism and citizen resistance, One Battle After Another was also honoured for Anderson’s adapted screenplay, giving the 55- year-old auteur three statuettes after 28 years of nominations. It added statuettes for best supporting actor (a no-show Sean Penn), casting and editing.

Sinners, a horror fantasia about African American trauma, received four Oscars, including one for Ryan Coogler’s original screenplay. It added trophies for its score, lead actor Michael B Jordan, and cinematography.

With her victory for cinematography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to receive the award. Three wins for ‘Frankenstein Frankenstein, a lavish period drama on Netflix, won the best costume category.

It also won the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling. In a first, the Academy gave a casting director a little gold man, honouring Cassandra Kulukundis for helping to put together the sprawling ensemble of One Battle After Another. The live-action short category resulted in a tie between Two People Exchanging Saliva and The Singers.

In Memoriam segment leaves out Dharmendra Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, didn’t find a mention in the In Memoriam segment at the event. The segment ran for 15 minutes remembering legends Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford.