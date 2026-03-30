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Home / World News / One Indian killed as Iranian strikes hit Kuwait's water desalination plant

One Indian killed as Iranian strikes hit Kuwait's water desalination plant

The strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and significant material damage to the facility

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Technical and emergency teams were deployed immediately under approved emergency plans to manage the aftermath of the incident

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, the country's state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday.
 
Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, according to the report.
 
Officials described it as a "brutal attack". The plant where the attack occurred wasn't identified.
 
Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality, Gulf News reported.
 
Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry's approved emergency plan, she added.
 

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Hayat said specialised teams are working to secure the damaged facilities while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.
 
The ministry said that operational efficiency across the electricity and water network in the country remains intact.
 
Recently, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.
 
Iran's retaliation after joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Kuwait

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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