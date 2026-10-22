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Home / World News / One killed, 8 injured in attack on Saudi Arabia's King Fahd airport

One killed, 8 injured in attack on Saudi Arabia's King Fahd airport

Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority reported 1 death and 8 injuries in the attack on King Fahd Airport in Dammam. Flights were diverted as drone strikes hit the country's Eastern region

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

Representative Image: REUTERS

AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 8:10 AM IST

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One Saudi resident was killed in an attack on King Fahd International airport in Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced early on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation authority also said eight people were injured in the late Wednesday attack and the airport suffered some material damages. Global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said overnight Thursday on X that flights have been diverted away from the airport.

King Fahd airport has been attacked previously amid a wider wave of Houthi missile and projectile strikes targeting major airports in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have not commented on this attack. The Saudi Coalition announced that it intercepted four drone attacks in the Eastern region.

 

The attack comes after Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said that debris from an intercepted drone killed two people and injured two others at an Aramco-operated oil field in the country's southeast.

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The ministry said the two people killed were Nepali and Filipino nationals, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals.

The falling debris also sparked a fire in a contractor's vehicle at the Shaybah oil field, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed a Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia. It was the first civilian casualty since the Houthis increased their attacks against the kingdom, targeting Saudi shipping and oil facilities.

Earlier this month, a limited fire broke out in an administrative building at Aramco, one of the world's largest oil facilities, targeted in an attack in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the energy ministry said at the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Saudi Arabia Yemen Houti Attack

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 8:09 AM IST