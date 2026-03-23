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Home / World News / OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43, says company

OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43, says company

He also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies

Leonid Radvinsky

OnlyFans owner dies at 43 after long cancer battle (Photo: Leonid Radvinsky/Facebook)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:31 PM IST

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Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans, has died of cancer at the age of 43, the company said in a statement on Monday.
 
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time." Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder.
 
He also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.
 
 
OnlyFans, founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely, surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns drove creators and consumers online, turning the subscription-based platform into a mainstream source of income and entertainment globally.
 
Reuters reported in January that OnlyFans was exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal valuing the company at about $5.5 billion, including debt.
 

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:31 PM IST

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