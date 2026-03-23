OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies of cancer at 43, says company

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans, has died of cancer at the age of 43, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time." Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder.

He also runs Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focuses primarily on investments in technology companies.