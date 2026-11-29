By Salma El Wardany, Fiona MacDonald and Grant Smith

Opec+ has an agreement in principle to keep oil production quotas unchanged during the first quarter, according to two delegates who asked not to be identified.

Saudi Arabia and its partners are due to ratify the plan at a set of online meetings later on Sunday. The outlook for oil markets remains clouded by ongoing disruptions from the Iran war. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are finalizing a contentious audit of how much each member can technically pump.

A decision to freeze quotas would illustrate how the US-Iran conflict continues to hem in Persian Gulf exporters, despite recent successes in restoring oil flows to pre-war levels. As most members of the alliance are pumping as much as they can, the agreement would be unlikely to have much impact on supplies.

Meanwhile, there has been discord over the results of a year-long external assessment of each nation’s maximum production capacity, with Iraq rejecting the ceiling it was given during that process. Frustration with the the group’s caps on output spurred the United Arab Emirates to quit earlier this year.

The ability of the Opec+ alliance to function may be tested next year, when global oil markets are on track for a renewed supply surplus that could put further downward pressure on prices. Crude futures have fallen almost 20% this month amid recovering supply and fragile demand, eroding revenues for the group’s members.