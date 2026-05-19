OpenAI celebrates court win against Musk, but more challenges lie ahead

By Cade Metz & Natallie Rocha

Jason Kwon, OpenAI's head of strategy, celebrated with a team of lawyers in a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, on Monday, after Elon Musk's $150 billion lawsuit against the artificial intelligence (AI) company was rejected by a nine-member jury in less than two hours. But Kwon and OpenAI cannot afford to celebrate for very long.

Although the decision left OpenAI free to continue with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as this year, the company still faces a long list of other challenges as it approaches what could be one of the largest Wall Street debuts in history.

Rival AI companies such as Anthropic and Google are rapidly improving their technologies, giving OpenAI far more competition than it faced during the first three years of the AI boom. Dozens of other lawsuits accuse OpenAI of everything from copyright infringement to wrongful death. And Musk has already vowed to appeal Monday's decision.

In a lawsuit filed in 2024, Musk accused OpenAI, its chief executive officer (CEO), Sam Altman, and its president, Greg Brockman, of breaching the AI lab's founding agreement by putting commercial gain over the public good. Musk founded OpenAI as a non-profit in 2015 alongside Altman and Brockman, before leaving in a struggle for power. Musk asked for a court order unravelling another move OpenAI made last year to give the for-profit company more control.

On Monday, after less than two hours of deliberation, the jury said that he had not filed his suit before the expiration of a statute of limitations. It did not actually consider his claims, and Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed them after the jury's decision.

Anthropic started grabbing big chunks of the market with its AI technology, called Claude. In just a few months, Anthropic added thousands of large business customers and more than doubled the revenue it expects to generate this year to $19 billion, up from $9 billion last year.

Anthropic grabbed headlines when it unveiled a new AI system called Claude Mythos and said the technology was too powerful to share with the general public because hackers could use it to exploit security holes in networks with unusual speed. Google is also a formidable rival in the advertising market. After Anthropic's sudden rise, OpenAI faces a battle as it tries to sell its technology to businesses.

Google and Anthropic declined to comment on the verdict in the trial.

As OpenAI fights its rivals, it also faces myriad battles in the courts. Book authors, publishers and news organisations have sued OpenAI for copyright infringement, claiming their copyrighted works were illegally used to train its AI systems.

Many parents and other groups have sued the company for negligence and wrongful death, claiming that ChatGPT contributed to various suicides and school shootings. Musk and his lawyers have also said they would appeal.

“The judge and jury never actually ruled on the merits of the case, just on a calendar technicality,” Musk said in a social media post.

Peter Molk, a law professor at the University of Florida who specialises in corporate structures, said that while Musk lost in court on Monday, there was still a chance the case could stir anger in the court of public opinion. And that, he said, could get the attention of the state attorneys general who approved the company's new for-profit structure.

“This could raise some concerning flags that the state attorneys general could have a reason to revisit OpenAI's structure,” he said.

(The New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems. The two companies have denied the suit's claims.)