Friday, October 09, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / OpenAI's Sep annualised revenue nears $50 billion, below earlier estimate

OpenAI's Sep annualised revenue nears $50 billion, below earlier estimate

The company previously indicated to investors at a separate event that its revenue run rate for last ‌month was approaching $70 billion

OpenAi

OpenAI started this year ​with $20 billion in annualized revenue versus $6 billion in 2024 (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has told investors its annualized ​revenue for September was almost $50 billion, a drop from what it signaled earlier, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
 
The company previously indicated to investors at a separate event that its revenue run rate for last ‌month was approaching $70 billion, Reuters and ​other media reported.
 
The discrepancy ​mainly arose from an attempt to produce a direct comparison with ​figures from rival Anthropic, the person said on condition of anonymity.
 
OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.
 
The latest revenue figure was first reported by the Financial Times.

Also Read

OpenAi

OpenAI shares summaries of math problems solved by its unreleased model

OpenAi

OpenAI in talks with UAE funds, BlackRock for $30 billion funding round

Razorpay

Razorpay helps Indian brands tap ChatGPT ads as AI reshapes discovery

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI admits Australian govt website breach response 'not good enough'

Wikipedia

OpenAI's agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May: Wikipedia

 
OpenAI, unlike Anthropic, does not include, ​for instance, revenue from sales via cloud partners such as Amazon's AWS and ‌Alphabet's Google Cloud.
 
 
Anthropic pays cloud partners about 16% of every ​dollar earned through them, which last year accounted for half of revenue, a Reuters analysis showed.
 
Both OpenAI and Anthropic are preparing to go public, a process through ‌which Wall Street is ​likely to gain a clearer view ‌of finances, including the sustainability of rapid revenue growth brought about ‌by a boom in demand for AI applications.
 
OpenAI started this year ​with $20 billion in annualized revenue versus $6 billion in 2024. Its quarterly revenue was eclipsed by Anthropic for the first ​time in the second quarter, with OpenAI reporting $6.7 billion compared to Anthropic's $11.5 billion.
 
Anthropic's annualized revenue crossed $65 billion in July, and is ‌set to reach $100 billion by year-end, sources previously told Reuters.
 
Analysts consider ‌annualized revenue run rate a sometimes misleading sales metric, which often involves multiplying one month's revenue by 12. It has nonetheless become a popular metric among fast-growing Silicon Valley startups. 

More From This Section

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT

Harvard, MIT face visa probes amid Trump admin's crackdown on global talent

SpaceX

SpaceX takes aim at US wireless carriers with spectrum acquisition

US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella | REUTERS

Trump honours Microsoft's CEO after Vance drops H-1B visa hammer on company

Microsoft

80% of H-1B filings were for existing employees, not new hires: Microsoft

meta

Meta bans TikTok advertisements on its platforms in US, six other countries

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchQ2 Results TodayTCS Q2 ReviewUS Green Card SuspensionRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 10:10 AM IST