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Home / World News / OpenAI shifts valuation to $1.25 trillion as funding talks near final stage

OpenAI shifts valuation to $1.25 trillion as funding talks near final stage

The ChatGPT maker shifted the value discussed in the talks by $150 billion, from $1.4 trillion

OpenAI

OpenAI most recently raised a $122 billion round in March at an $852 billion valuation, including the money | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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By Shirin Ghaffary and Rebecca Torrence
 
OpenAI, which is seeking to raise around $30 billion in a fresh funding round, is now targeting a valuation of $1.25 trillion during the final stages of negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The ChatGPT maker shifted the value discussed in the talks by $150 billion, from $1.4 trillion, according to people involved with the talks who asked for anonymity while discussing private details. The fundraising discussions are ongoing and details could change, said the people. 
 
OpenAI most recently raised a $122 billion round in March at an $852 billion valuation, including the money.
 
Coatue Management is in talks to co-lead in the round, according to the people. OpenAI has also been in talks with multiple investment funds from the United Arab Emirates, among other firms including BlackRock Inc., Bloomberg previously reported.
 

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OpenAI declined to comment. Coatue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The company expects to have commitments from investors finalized by the end of next week, one person said.
 
CNBC earlier reported the $1.25 trillion valuation. 
 
Technology stocks have fallen this week after mixed quarterly earnings results from companies including Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. fueled investor concerns that massive spending on artificial intelligence has gone too far. Many investors are closely watching how OpenAI rival Anthropic PBC’s initial public offering, which is expected next month, will be received.
 
OpenAI has pushed back its plans for an initial public offering until next year, citing its focus on AI safety efforts. 

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 9:09 AM IST