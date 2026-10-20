OpenAI staffer accused of planting recording device in office denied bail

By Rachel Metz and Madlin Mekelburg

The OpenAI software engineer charged with planting a hidden recording device in one of the company’s offices must remain in jail for the time being, a federal judge ruled.

Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse on Monday denied a request for bail made by Abdulrahman Alfozan, siding with prosecutors who argued that Alfozan’s connections in his native Saudi Arabia and his recent termination from OpenAI make him a serious flight risk as he awaits a criminal trial.

Alfozan, a US green card holder, was arrested this month after staffers at OpenAI discovered an audio recording device planted behind a television in an executive conference room, according to the Justice Department.

His case has drawn international attention and is poised to heighten concerns about the security at top tech companies at a moment when nations are competing aggressively to develop more powerful artificial intelligence systems.

The government argued in court filings that Alfozan poses a “danger to the national security of the United States” due to the nature of the allegations against him and his connections to the Saudi government.

At the time of his arrest on Oct. 9, Alfozan, his wife and their baby boy had one-way tickets for an Oct. 12 flight to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi consulate booked a new flight for the woman and child a day sooner; those tickets were then canceled after Alfozan’s wife’s brother-in-law, a Saudi naval officer, booked her and the baby a different flight that left California on Oct. 10.

Tse questioned Alfozan’s lawyers about the support he seemed to be receiving from the Saudi government, including an offer from the consulate to put up the full price of his bond.

“It reads like it’s a complete blank check,” said Tse, who concluded at an hourlong hearing in San Francisco that Alfozan must remain in custody until at least Nov. 6, the date of his next hearing.

The Los Angeles-based consulate of Saudi Arabia did not respond to a request for comment.

Alfozan’s lawyers said he is prepared to put up the “totality of his wealth” — roughly $1 million — as an assurance that he would stay in the US and see his criminal case through.

However, Tse questioned whether Alfozan would be reimbursed by the consulate.

“Is he risking anything?” the magistrate judge asked.

The government has argued that Alfozan has “every incentive to flee” after his wife and child went to Saudi Arabia. His lawyers said his wife left because she could not remain in the US beyond Oct. 12 under immigration rules after her work authorization ended. But they also told Tse she got permission from the US to return as soon as Tuesday.

Alfozan has been a permanent resident of the US since 2020, has traveled back and forth to Saudi Arabia 20 times in the last five years, and is poised to become a naturalized US citizen soon, his lawyers said in a filing Friday. Alfozan, whose son is a US citizen, was set to start parental leave on Monday, his lawyers said.

In a filing on Sunday, the government argued that Alfozan has longstanding connections in Saudi Arabia and had been pursuing business opportunities there.

The DOJ said an investigation into his phone showed that he had been in frequent communication with “a member of the Saudi Royal Family,” who had been working to recruit Alfozan for an AI initiative being developed in Saudi Arabia.

It also revealed that Alfozan was in the process of applying to the Riyadh-based Misk Foundation’s “2030 Leaders” program.

Prosecutors have said multiple electronic devices were discovered in Alfozan’s home, but his lawyers told Tse they are used to monitor heat and water use and the family cat’s litter box.

The case is USA v. Alfozan, 26-mj-71329, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).