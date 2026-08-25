Operation Economic Outcast explained: How the US plans to isolate Iran

The United States (US) has launched a new economic campaign against Iran that goes beyond sanctions on Iranian entities and seeks to pressure countries, banks, companies and other businesses that continue to deal with Tehran.

Called 'Operation Economic Outcast', the campaign was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday. Washington says it aims to cut off the financial and commercial networks that help Iran earn revenue, move money and obtain goods and technology.

The US has already sanctioned nearly 60 individuals, companies and vessels across several jurisdictions as part of the latest action. The targets include networks linked to Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, cyber operations and oil revenues.

The US is also threatening to expand the use of secondary sanctions, which can punish foreign entities even when they are not based in the US.

What is Operation Economic Outcast?

Operation Economic Outcast is an expansion of the US strategy of using economic sanctions to isolate Iran from the global financial system.

Bessent described it as an "economic onslaught" against Iran's financial connections around the world. Its objective is to cut off what Washington considers Iran's remaining sources of revenue and prevent the Iranian regime from using international networks to finance its military and other activities.

The campaign is not limited to Iranian companies. Washington is also pressuring foreign governments, banks, shipping companies, traders, and other businesses that maintain economic links with Tehran.

Bessent said countries have been given a clear message that they should stop economic engagement with Iran. He did not identify the countries involved or provide a specific deadline, but said the US did not have "infinite patience".

Which sectors are being targeted?

The US has identified five sectors where it is broadening the risk of secondary sanctions:

• Digital assets

• Technology

• Gold

• Aviation

• Shipping

These sectors are important because they can provide Iran with ways to move money, obtain equipment, transport goods and maintain international commercial links. The US has also continued its focus on Iran's oil trade. Iranian oil sales are a crucial source of foreign currency for the country, and Washington has repeatedly targeted companies, vessels, brokers and financial networks involved in moving Iranian crude and petroleum products.

Why is shipping a major target?

Shipping has long been central to Iran's efforts to maintain trade despite US sanctions.

The US has previously sanctioned tanker operators, ship managers, brokers and vessels involved in Iranian petroleum shipments. In February 2025, Washington imposed sanctions on more than 30 people and vessels involved in brokering and transporting Iranian petroleum products. The list included oil brokers in the UAE and Hong Kong and tanker operators and managers in India and China.

Washington has continued targeting such networks in 2026. In May, the Treasury Department warned that anyone facilitating illicit Iranian oil trade or using covert financial channels could face sanctions.

Under Operation Economic Outcast, the US is now seeking to make such activities even more difficult by increasing the risk for the foreign companies and financial institutions that support them.

The US's dollar threat: Why it matters

One of the strongest elements of the campaign is Washington's threat to use the power of the US dollar and the American financial system against Iran's business partners.

Bessent warned that any entity facilitating money laundering on behalf of Iran would be removed from the US dollar system.

Banks around the world use US correspondent banks and dollar-clearing networks to settle transactions. Losing access to the US financial system can therefore make it significantly harder for a bank or company to conduct international business in dollars.

Trump warns Iran's trading partners

US President Donald Trump warned on August 19 that countries and entities helping Iran could face severe economic retaliation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it."

He added, “ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences."

Trump also named several activities that he said should stop, including oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and the use of front companies. “It all needs to stop NOW," he said.

What sanctions had the US already imposed on Iran?

On February 4, 2025, Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum restoring the US "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. It directed the administration to increase economic pressure, target those violating existing sanctions and work towards driving Iranian oil exports to zero.

The campaign was followed by repeated sanctions against Iran's oil networks.

On February 6, 2025, the US targeted a network accused of helping ship Iranian crude worth hundreds of millions of dollars to China. The action covered individuals and companies in China, India and the UAE, as well as vessels.

Later that month, Washington sanctioned more than 30 people and vessels involved in Iranian petroleum shipments, including tanker operators and managers in India and China.

In April this year, the Treasury Department sanctioned more than two dozen people, companies and vessels linked to an Iranian oil shipping network. It warned financial institutions that it could use secondary sanctions against those continuing to support Tehran.

In May, Washington continued targeting Iran's oil revenues and shadow banking networks. Treasury also warned foreign companies, including airlines, that they could face sanctions for supporting illicit Iranian commerce.

The current campaign comes as the US-Iran conflict approaches the six-month mark and Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.

The White House has presented the operation as the economic phase of its campaign against Iran, stating that military action has weakened Iran's military and nuclear capabilities and that economic pressure is now needed to cut off the regime's remaining sources of revenue.