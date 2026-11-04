Oracle abandons $7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump's pressure

Oracle has canceled a multibillion-dollar chip leasing ​contract with Tencent after bowing to pressure from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

US officials approached Oracle to raise concerns ‌about the Tencent deal, ​the newspaper said, ​citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent also ​received visits from top officials in Guangdong, where the group is based, who asked the compnay to support domestic Chinese ​chips, the report said.

Reuters could not ‌immediately verify the report. Oracle, Tencent and ​the White House did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.

The Financial ‌Times reported last ​month that Tencent signed ‌its largest overseas lease deal, worth ‌an estimated $7 billion, with Oracle.

The deal would ​have given Tencent access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that were ​not available in China due to curbs from Washington and Beijing, ‌according to the report.

Tencent had agreed ‌to a five-year lease across multiple Oracle data centers in Southeast Asia, according to the report.