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Home / World News / Oracle raises $20 billion through stock and bond sales to fund AI push

Oracle raises $20 billion through stock and bond sales to fund AI push

Oracle priced the offering of 86.2 million shares at $116 each later in the day, an 11.2% discount to Friday's closing price

Oracle

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Oracle on Monday said it will raise $20 billion ​through bond and share sales, as the software giant taps investors to fund its costly AI and cloud infrastructure build-out.
 
Oracle priced the offering of 86.2 million shares at $116 each later in the day, an 11.2% discount to Friday's closing price.
 
The company will raise about $10 billion from the stock sale and another $10 billion ‌through debt offerings maturing between 2029 and 2046.
 
Shares ​of the company fell 8.8% to $119.22 ​after the fundraising announcement earlier on Monday, bringing their losses this year to about 39%.
 
Oracle ​said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital spending, debt repayment, acquisitions, dividends and share buybacks.
 

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Bloomberg News first reported the equity offering's pricing details.
 
The fundraising underscores the scale of Oracle's AI investment as it seeks to more than triple revenue by fiscal 2030. ​The company said last week that capital spending would peak this fiscal year and next, ‌while pledging to raise no more than $20 billion in additional AI financing through fiscal ​2030.
 
Shares rallied about 11% on Wednesday after CFO Hilary Maxson said Oracle also expects free cash flow to turn positive in the second half of fiscal 2028.
 
Oracle had $125.34 billion in notes payable and ‌other borrowings, as of August 31, compared ​with fiscal 2026 revenue of $67.36 billion. It ‌expects revenue to exceed $225 billion and adjusted earnings to top $21 per share in fiscal 2030.
 
Wall ‌Street expects the company's adjusted profit per share for fiscal 2027 to be $8.14, according ​to data compiled by LSEG.
 
The bond offering comprises five fixed-rate tranches bearing interest rates ranging from 7% to 8.65% and maturing between 2029 and 2046. ​The final debt offering did not include the floating-rate tranche that Oracle had outlined in an earlier regulatory filing.
 
Oracle's existing 6.85% bonds due in 2066 fell ‌more than 1.2 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
 
Investors have focused on Oracle's ‌AI spending because it lacks the revenue scale of cloud rivals Microsoft and Amazon and has significant exposure to OpenAI, the loss-making developer of ChatGPT. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence Oracle artificial intelligence and robotics

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST