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Home / World News / Oracle to cut jobs again as AI boom drives a costly infrastructure race

Oracle to cut jobs again as AI boom drives a costly infrastructure race

Oracle is cutting costs even as its cloud business grows rapidly, as debt-funded AI infrastructure spending puts pressure

Oracle

Oracle is planning fresh job cuts this month after shedding 21,000 roles in a year, as AI data centre spending mounts. | Photo: Reuters

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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Oracle is preparing for another round of job cuts this month as it seeks to reduce payroll costs while continuing to spend heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to a Business Insider report.
 
Business Insider, citing people familiar with the plans and an internal document it reviewed, reported on August 11 that Oracle had asked managers to identify employees who could be affected. The cuts could run into double-digit percentages in some teams, with the company aiming to reduce payroll before the start of its second fiscal quarter on September 1.
 
The reported plan comes just weeks after Oracle disclosed in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings for FY26 that its workforce had fallen by about 21,000 employees during 2025-2026, about 13 per cent of its workforce. Its headcount stood at approximately 141,000 as of May 31, 2026, down from about 162,000 a year earlier. The company said in the filing that its restructuring programme involved changes linked to the adoption and integration of AI technologies, among other operational measures. It also said, "Adoption and deployment of AI across its operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce."
 
 
Oracle's restructuring bill has also risen sharply. It recorded $1.8 billion in restructuring expenses in FY26, compared with $374 million a year earlier. Its 2026 restructuring plan has an estimated total cost of up to $2.1 billion.

Why Oracle is cutting while its cloud business is growing

In FY2026, Oracle's revenue rose 17 per cent to $67.4 billion, while total cloud revenue increased 39 per cent to $34 billion. Cloud infrastructure revenue rose 77 per cent to $18.1 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93 per cent to $5.8 billion.

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At the same time, however, Oracle's spending on data centres has also risen. The company's capital expenditure reached $55.7 billion in FY26, up from $21.2 billion a year earlier. Oracle said in its annual filing that the increase was primarily due to the expansion of its data centres and warned that capital spending was likely to continue rising as it expands existing capacity and establishes data centres in new locations.
 
The company reported negative free cash flow of $23.7 billion for FY26, despite generating record operating cash flow of $32 billion. The company also raised $43 billion through debt and another $5 billion through equity financing during the year. It expects to raise about $40 billion through debt and equity in FY27.
 
The tension between AI demand and the cost of building the infrastructure to serve it has become a wider issue for large technology companies. A July Reuters analysis found that capital expenditure by major US technology companies was rising faster than their free cash flow as they invested heavily in data centres, servers and other AI infrastructure. Oracle was among the companies highlighted in the analysis.
 
Meanwhile, Oracle is still expanding. On Wednesday, the company entered a multi-year partnership with Quantinuum to bring its Helios quantum computer to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Helios is expected to be housed at a US-based Oracle AI data centre and made available alongside Oracle's high-performance computing and GPU infrastructure. Oracle plans to preview the OCI quantum service in the coming months.
 
The partnership shows the company is moving from its traditional software and database business towards a more capital-intensive model centred on cloud infrastructure, AI computing and data centres, while also positioning itself for emerging technologies such as quantum computing.

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Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Web Reports Oracle job cut

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:54 PM IST